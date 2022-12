BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect allegedly stole alcohol and threatened to pull a gun at a business in the 3100 block of King West in Billings early Thursday morning at around 3 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said on Twitter the suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5-foot-6, 150-pounds and wearing a black face mask.

The suspect fled on foot.

No one was injured.