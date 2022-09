BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect entered the Holiday gas station allegedly pointing a gun at the victim and demanding money near the 800 block of Grand in Billings just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the area and Sgt Peterson told Montana Right Now he took under $200.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, 5-foot-2, has a slim build and was wearing a face mask.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.