The following is a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:

BILLINGS, Mont. - On Monday 1/30 at approximately 4:35 pm Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting in the 9900 block of Cormier Rd. This is a rural location approximately 15 miles south of Billings near the Crow Indian Reservation. A short time later a second 911 call of a shooting was reported. Cellular phone service is limited in this area. Initially it was unknown if there were multiple shootings with multiple victims or a single event. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputies and BIA Officers responded. Deputies located a victim and possible witnesses. A second victim was located a short distance away. Both victims were transported to Billings Hospitals. A person of interest was detained. At this time there is no threat to the public. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office conducting multiple interviews and investigating the scene. Additional information will be available tomorrow when the Sheriff’s Office releases an official statement.