BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department has charged a suspect with a DUI after several parked cars were hit in the 700 block of Miles Ave. late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, BPD and Fire responded to the scene. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle sustained no serious injuries.

Residents of the area said eight separate cars were struck. Resident Shayla Jones said she was finishing up wrapping and heading to bed when she heard a loud crash.

"Like a sound of booms outside. After about a split second I just knew that was my car. I was just right inside this window, so I ran outside, you could see down the street kind of some smoke coming out of a car and a car crashed into another one down there."

Jones said the incident had many concerned neighbors outside checking to make sure no on was hurt.

She also said it was heartwarming to see residents more concerned about the safety of each other, rather than checking on the damage done to their vehicles.

However, this was not the Christmas gift Jones was hoping for.

"Yeah I could definitely ask for other things. Car shopping can be a little bit more exciting when the pressure of replacing a vehicle is not there, but as long as nobody got severely hurt, sounds so cheesy but that's really kind of how we feel today. Nobody got hurt, we're ok. We can fix a car, that's something we'll get over."

The BPD said the suspect was arrested at the scene and will be charged with more than a DUI.