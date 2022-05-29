UPDATE AT 5:01 PM:

The suspect has been arrested and the area is safe BPD said in an update.

An investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE AT 4:45 PM:

Our reporter on scene heard two loud explosions and we are working with law enforcement to get more information.

Billings Police (BPD) tell us officers were called to a report of a man walking through a neighborhood with a firearm, banging on doors trying to get people to come out around 11:16 am Sunday.

Responding officers located the man and tried to make contact, however, the man reportedly ran back into his own residence and barricaded himself inside.

Family members inside the house were all able to leave and get to law enforcement on scene.

BPD says they know the man is armed with multiple firearms and that he is inside alone.

Law enforcement is continuing to negotiate at this time.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - SWAT has been called out for a barricaded suspect in Billings.

The Billings Police Department reports the suspect is barricaded in the 800 block of Solita Dr. as of Sunday afternoon.

People are asked to avoid the area.

We are working on gathering more information.