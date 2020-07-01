Suspect at large, young woman wounded after gun fired on Billings Rims

A suspect is at large and a young woman is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Billings.

It happened early Wednesday morning.

Billings police are reporting that she arrived at the hospital around 1 a.m. They say her injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting reportedly took place on top of the Rims after a gun was fired during an argument between two groups. No further details on the suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide updates as more information comes out.