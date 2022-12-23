BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man on S. 27th in Billings.

Thursday night, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported law enforcement responded to the 200 block of S. 27th for a man who was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased.

Friday morning, BPD reported officers followed leads and overnight, a suspect was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Melvin Pretty On Top, who is in custody on charges of homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.

We will provide updates as they become available.