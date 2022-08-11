UPDATE, AUG. 11:

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged for a robbery at the Gold Dust Casino.

Billings police say the department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested and charged Marshall Dammann from the Big Timber area in connection to the armed robbery.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle.

He is described as a man in his late teens to mid-20s, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

No victims were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.