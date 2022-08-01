Police lights - Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the Motel 6 North in Billings Sunday night.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the gunshot wound is located on the man's hip, and is considered non-life threatening.

The suspect is a 39-year-old woman, and she was located and arrested soon after without incident. 

Tags

Recommended for you