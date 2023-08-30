BILLINGS, Mont. - A man reportedly shot at a car in the parking lot of Motel 6 South in Billings Tuesday night.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post when officers arrived they confronted the man, and the man refused to obey commands and started walking towards a residential area.

According to BPD, the man made several suicidal comments and threatened officers.

Officers were able to quickly come up with a plan, able to have the suspect with fewer lethal tools.

The male suspect was found in possession with a handgun, BPD said.

No one was in the vehicle when the vehicle was shot at.

According to BPD, the suspect targeted the vehicle because the suspect had a relationship with the owner.

The suspect was brought to a local hospital for treatment before being formally charged--his identity will be released at that time.