BILLINGS, Mont. - Police said a suspect pulled a gun and fired one round during a physical altercation with the victim in the 1500 block of Broadwater in Billings late Monday night.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the scene, but no one was injured.

The victim knows the suspect, but the suspect has not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

