UPDATE AT 7:57 PM:

The suspect is in custody at this time.

We will provide further details as they become available.

LAUREL, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the area of the 300 block of 3rd Ave. in Laurel after a woman was shot at.

The Laurel Police Department (LPD) reports they responded around 5:20 pm Thursday to a residence on 3rd Ave. where a victim said she was fired at from when she arrived.

The victim was not struck and was not taken to the hospital.

According to the LPD, it is believed the suspect is in the residence and people are asked to stay away until the situation is resolved.