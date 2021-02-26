Survey says 58% of people plan to travel in 2021

MONTANA - A recent survey by IPX 1031 showed 58% of people responding plan to travel in 2021. In addition, 57% of those surveyed said they have gone a year or longer without taking a vacation.

The Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana said they expect the draw to open spaces to remain high through 2021. They also expect leisure travel to return sooner than business travel, domestic travel to return sooner than international travel and small group travel to return sooner than large group travel.

Visits to Montana's state parks set records in 2020, with over 3 million visitors. That was an increase of 24.4% from 2019.

Nationally, travel spending is still considerably lower than pre-pandemic spending. According to the U.S. Travel Association, travel spending in January 2021 was 40% less than travel spending in January 2020.