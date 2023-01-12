BILLINGS, Mont. - The search for a new Superintendent of Billings Public Schools (BPS) is on as they look for someone to fill the position and begin on July 1.

Earlier in the school year, current BPS Superintendent Greg Upham announced he is retiring at the end of the 2022/2023 school year.

People are being invited by the School Board to give input on the next superintendent through a community survey available on the Billing Schools website here.

The survey will be available from Jan. 12 and the deadline to complete it is Jan. 26.

The survey link as well as other information will be readily available in the box at the bottom of the Billings Schools homepage.