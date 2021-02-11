BILLINGS - Jacket Giving Day for MSU-Billings is just around the corner, and there are numerous programs people can help support, including MSU-B's biology department.

Assistant Professor of Biology Jason Comer says, with the new Yellowstone Building at MSU-B, one of the first things that got torn down was the greenhouse.

Comer says the biology department hopes to use the funds raised from Jacket Giving Day to purchase new equipment and build a new greenhouse where students can study plants they wouldn't otherwise see in Montana.

One of the plants he hopes to show off to students and the community is the night blooming cactus.

"Everybody likes to do the party when people can come in and watch these bloom. Every time we have something interesting or unusual I'd like to be able to open it up so people can come visit," he said.

Students who are currently studying in MSU-B's biology program say acquiring new tools and plants to study will help students learn for generations to come.

You can make a gift before Jacket Giving Day on Feb. 18. More information can be found here.