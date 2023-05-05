  • Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter

Supporters Rally At Big Horn County Courthouse For MMIP Awareness
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Big Horn County has one of the highest rates of missing and murdered indigenous people in the country. Friday afternoon, people gathered there to rally for justice for their loved ones.
 
Family members of Kaysera Stops Pretty places family hosted this gathering outside of the courthouse to make sure the names of those who are lost, are not forgotten.
 
Stops Pretty Places went missing on August 24, 2019 and her body was found four days later.  After the autopsy, the Montana State Medical Examiner's Office returned an undetermined cause of death to the county. Unsatisfied with the results, her family keeps fighting for justice.
 
Kaysera's grandma, Yolanda Frasier said Stops Pretty Place's body was found in Big Horn County and although she hasn't found answers yet, she said won't stop until she's heard.
 
"What we are doing here by being present at the courthouse, the reservations, the community, and working with our tribal governments so that we have a voice and we are the voice of the loved ones that we have lost." said Frasier. 
 
Kaysera's best friend, Isabella Old Elk said she was living in Oklahoma when Kaysera was murdered. She said even though she was not able to be there then, she is here now, and she will continue to for justice.
 
"This whole thing is about awareness you know, showing that even though nothing came to light we know that one day, something will come to light...nothing stays in the dark for long." said Old Elk.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, there are currently 36 missing Indigenous people across the state of Montana. Of those, 16 have been missing less than a year, and 20 have been missing more than a year.

 

