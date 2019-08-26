Superintendent wants parents to talk about careers with middle school students

Superintendent of Billings Public Schools Greg Upham wants parents to start talking about career interests with their middle school students. Upham said there is an enormous amount of opportunity out there for students right now.

He said, "A lot of this movement will be to peak students' interests, but at the same time, inform parents at a much earlier stage how the system works."

Upham said he earmarked a portion of funds from the recently passed levy to have career coaches in each of the high schools. Upham said the schools offer many things you may not be aware of.

He said, "We have students that actually construct a home. The home sold last year for over $400,000. We have a health science, robust health science curriculum, that students will be able to secure CNA certification, EMT opportunities. I don't think our parents know that. So, we want to get that information to our parents, so they can interact with the students' interests. And then, we can help them navigate those choices."

If you want more information, you can talk to your school's counselor.