BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Greg Upham announced he is retiring.

Upham got his start in the Helena School District in 1992, and began his administrative career as an Assistant Principal at Capital High School, followed by six years as the Principal of Helena High School, according to BPS.

In 2018, Upham was named superintendent after serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Helena Public Schools.

He will be leaving at the end of the school year.