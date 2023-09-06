BILLINGS, Mont. - The first in a series of weekly meetings hosted by Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia for School District 2 began on Tuesday with attendees being able to address concerns in the first few weeks of the school year.

One of the most discussed items on the agenda was public safety in SD2 schools.

"It's the most important thing to me, and for a lot of parents," said Kiely Lammers, an SD2 parent.

"When you drop your kids off at school, there's this fear in the back of your mind about if you're going to see them at the end of the day."

Each meeting is planned on being held every Tuesday night at different school locations across the SD2 district.

