BILLINGS, Mont. - St. Thomas The Apostle is one of the churches opening up their doors to the public this Sunday, but they're taking precautions to keep their parishioners safe.

Churches may be able to hold mass in person again, but only if they can follow the social distancing requirements.

In order to meet those guidelines, St. Thomas is closing off every other pew with tape to keep people properly separated.

Along with social distancing, Pastor Stephen Zabrocki says they are sanitizing pews before and after services, asking their members to wear masks, gloves, refrain from holding hands during mass, and to stay home if they aren't feeling well.

Zabrocki says people were ready to come back and have been respectful of the new guidelines.

"It was nice to be back together again, people were very appreciative, people were very connected, as I mentioned before, they are respectful of each other, and it's good to be back and they are grateful to be back as well, it's certainly not close to normal but it's on the way maybe, and that gives us a measure of hope.", said Zabrocki.

Zabrocki understands these are tough times, but says there is a silver lining to this social distancing.

"Because we want people to be safe and that's why the churches were closed down for the last four weeks, and we're doing our best to provide a safe environment for those who choose to attend.", said Zabrocki.

St. Thomas will continue to stream their services online for members choosing to stay home.