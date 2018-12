Sunday is National Bacon Day!

According to folks who funded the holiday, there are several ways to celebrate. Starting with the obvious - enjoy a variety of bacon dishes. Plus, watch Kevin Bacon movies, or any movie with the word "bacon" in the title.

Other suggestions include bacon toasts. If you really want to push the envelope, some people say they kiss under a pork fat mistletoe.

You can also post on social media using hashtag "bacon day."