LIVINGSTON, Mont. - R-Y Timber in Livingston has been purchased by Sun Mountain Lumber.

On Thursday, Sun Mountain Lumber announced the agreement and that they will take over operation on Aug. 1.

This comes after R-Y Timber Inc. closed its doors on Feb. 17.

On Facebook, Sun Mountain River said the rebuild process is almost complete, adding that employees and contractors have done a great job getting things back together.

“We're happy to continue the operation of the R-Y facility and keep good forest management and jobs happening in that area!” Sun Mountain River said in the announcement.