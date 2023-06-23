...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big
Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud,
Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone.
Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county,
Sheridan.
* WHEN...Through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Soils are saturated in many locations after earlier heavy
rainfall events. Rainfall totals over the next 36 hours could
be in excess of 2 inches in many locations. This will lead to
flooding and flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&