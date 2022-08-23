The Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit in Billings continues to examine everything from social benefits to environmental advantages of having the rail network in our region, especially for our rural and native communities.

Jim Matthews, CEO of Rail Passengers Association, says, “rural communities throughout the United States have really been left out of the national conversation in a million different ways and certainly one of them has to be transportation.”

He also believes that the development of passenger rail service across the southern region of Montana would help rural communities to connect with other urban communities.

“This service can bring the rural community members into the larger community for entertainment, for connection, but also for things, like health services, for clinic visits, for education. It's a way of stitching the communities together so the people in rural communities aren't on their own” added Matthews.

Additionally, Norma Gourneau, a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, believes that the presence of passenger rail will open an entire new world of possibilities to countless tribal members.

She says, “To be able to know that there are opportunities out there and you can get there and going by rail is a lot cheaper, it's a lot safer. For Native tribes to be at the table and be a part of the decision instead of having something forced on us, and that's what I like about it is that we are able to meet with our counterparts and so grateful that they included us in this whole process.”

Gourneau also encouraged other native communities to be a part of this transformational decision-making and said that there are only three of them supporting the passenger rail services currently.

"It would be good to have the other tribes in Montana be a part of this and participate and be at the table and be a decision maker." added Gourneau.

Hoping that the conclusion of this summit will result in having more funding opportunities, The Chairman of Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, Dave Strohmeier, said that they are focused on having a clear idea of what information and efforts are required to restore the North Coast Hiawatha route.