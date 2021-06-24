BILLINGS - The annual SummerFair, put on by the Yellowstone Art Museum, is back in person after going virtual last year. With the event only a day away, they spent Thursday morning prepping for the weekend event.

“So, right now we’re at MSUB. We’re laying down all the spray paint lines for vendors. Basically, we set it up a day in advance so they can roll in, get and set up. Make it as seamless and as easy for the vendors as possible. It’s all hands on deck," Ryan Cremer, Yellowstone Art Museum's Development Director, said.

With last year’s SummerFair going virtual, Cremer says they’re excited to be back in person and at MSUB’s campus for the first time.

“We get to showcase the liberal art building, you know, the artwork that they are showing right now. We’re going to show some films from MINT. The really big difference is we’re going to have almost entirely accessible access to concrete for people on the sidewalk to be able to walk through, we’re going to have a wonderful display of food trucks,” he said.

Much like previous years, Cremer says they’ll have vendors selling varieties of arts and crafts and artists creating works and live music, but there’s a new change to their kid's zone.

“We’re going to have it kind of scavenger style mainly to keep people spaced, but it’s also going to give students and children to go around, see some place making, do some plein air painting, plein air drawing and really get to see artists working at the same time. I don’t want to give too much away because I want the kids to be surprised,” he said.

SummerFair is scheduled to open on Friday, June 25, at 4 p.m. and end on Sunday, June 27, at 4 p.m.

Admission is only $5 per person and children ages 6 and under are free.

Cremer says not to worry about parking because there’s plenty of spots and parking is free.

"Bringing the community together is what this whole thing is about. And we’re hopeful and we’re happy to see people come out in droves. It’s been a year of no events and I think the community is just happy to come together again and we’re really excited for it,” he said.