Summerfair is moving online. The online event will be June 22-28. During that time, featured local and national artists, as well as music from the Billings Symphony will be available on the Summerfair website.

Symphony in the Park has been canceled, as organizers feel they would not be able to adhere to social distancing practices and keep people safe.

Food trucks will be parked at the Yellowstone Art Museum during Summerfair so people can still enjoy the culinary treats of the area.

Organizers for both events said, "This decision was made after weeks of careful deliberation between both organizations’ board, staff, and community leaders about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19. Both have been working with local and state authorities in order to make this difficult decision. As dual events that rely on the regional and national travel of over 100 artists and musicians and hosts over 10,000 people over three days, we are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of you and our community during this time of social distancing."

Summerfair and Symphony in the Park are partnering for the first time this year. Organizers for both events stress the importance of sharing art with the younger generations.