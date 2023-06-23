BILLINGS, Mont. - Due to forecasted wet weather, the Yellowstone Art Museum’s SummerFair is being moved indoors to the MetraPark.

The arts and crafts festival will still run Friday through Sunday, just in a dry space.

"Due to concerns about the weather predictions for this weekend, we chose to move locations to provide shelter from the storms for our patrons and vendors. We would like to thank the amazing team at the Metra for helping us pivot so that our guests can have a safe and fun SummerFair,” Yellowstone Art Museum's Director of Advancement Precious McKenzie said.

Gates open at 4:00 pm and Montana bands will still be performing.