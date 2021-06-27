SummerFair makes a welcome return to the Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont. - The SummerFair made a welcome return to the Magic City this weekend after the arts and crafts event was cancelled last year.

70 vendors, ranging from food trucks, pottery, photographers, you name it, all joined in the event over at the MSUB campus, getting the chance to show off their hand made crafts.

This is the 43rd year the event has been hosted by the Yellowstone Art Musuem, giving residents the opportunity to discover new vendors and small businesses they had never heard of.

Cheryl Stewart, owner of Singing Mountain, has been making pies from scratch for almost a decade.

Stewart says this is her first SummerFair event and is thrilled to be a part of it.

"It has been great, so many good people and good staff. It's been fun, in fact I had somebody come by and say that they thought this was the best art festival they had ever been too, so that says a lot, there is a lot to do here, different sorts of things," says Stewart.

The event has brought out hundreds of people and families looking to get outside and support local artist.

We spoke with one couple who say they have been so busy finding vendors they are interested in, they are having trouble narrowing down what they want to buy.

"I just enjoy buying a unique piece and people being like "oh where did you get that at", and you have the opportunity to say "this really neat little shop and they're like in Red Lodge and they have all these unique pieces", and so I just really enjoy being able to promote that and see unique different pieces that aren't at regular stores," says Lisa LaMere.

The SummerFair finished up at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event is set to return next year.