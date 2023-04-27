BILLINGS, MT- The Western Heritage Center and Moss Mansion are now accepting applications for the organizations’ joint Summer Volunteer Program.

The program is now in its fourth year of operation and has received recognition nationally and regionally for offering youth the opportunity to learn beneficial skills and learning more about an exciting career path.

The Summer Volunteer program will begin in July and is open to youth entering grades 4-8; and the selected students will commit to doing 10 hours of volunteer work over a 6-8 week period which will be individually scheduled for each student.

Participating youth will work at both Moss Mansion and Western Heritage Center and will experience hands-on mentoring while they learn about standard museum duties, assisting with visitor duties, exhibit curation, and collections maintenance.

Students will also be continuously supervised by staff.

At the end of the program, the students will showcase an artifact of their choosing from either museum in a professional student exhibit at the Western Heritage Center.

Space is limited to six youth and applications must be submitted by June 2nd.

Students might also be asked to do a brief interview.

Applications can be found on Moss Mansions website and youth are encouraged to apply for an opportunity to participate in the program.

Applicants may contact Lauren Hunley, WHC Community Historian, with any questions:

(406) 256-6809 x134 or lauren@ywhc.org.