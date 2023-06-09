Billings, MT- Starting Saturday, the 9th the Native American Development Center will be hosting Beyond Indigenous: Summer Markets for Creatives.

These markets will serve as a vending opportunity for both native and non-native artists.

Beyond indigenous is spearheaded by one of N.A.D.C.'s subsidiary T.R.I.I.A.

T.R.I.I.A. stands for teaching, reaching, innovative indigenous artists.

Which is what they hope to accomplish and more with the summer markets.

Three markets will be hosted this summer with the first one being this Saturday from 9 till 1.

Two more markets will be held at the same time on July 15th and August 12th.

All three markets will be held at the eagle seeker community center, which was previously the shrine.

More information on the markets and how to apply to be a vendor can be found here.

The public is also invited to attend the markets to see some of the incredible pieces made by artists right in their community.