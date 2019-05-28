There is such a thing as a free lunch... for kids under 18 years old. The summer food program begins June 5 in Billings and goes through August 9.

To get a free lunch, simply show up during lunch time. No application or registration is required. Lunch will be served at select Billings parks from 12-1, Monday through Friday with the exception of July 4 and July 5.

It will be served at the following parks: Pioneer Park, Central Park, North Park, Gorham Park, Orchard Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Big Sky Elementary, Castle Rock Park and Medicine Crow. It will also be at the Boys and Girls Club starting June 10. For more information, you can call (406) 281-5875. You can also text "FOOD" to 877-877 for the location closest to you.

Adults can eat as well, but it will cost them $4.

Brenda Schuler, food service manager, said, "It's just satisfying knowing that there's a lot of kids out there that don't have meals and a way to eat something during the summertime. It's just satisfying knowing that they have a place to go to and get something to eat that's good for them and healthy for them."

Schuler tells me that the menu for the entire summer will be posted at each park beginning June 5.

There will also be a reading program called Reading Rocks on some of the same days as the lunch program. The reading program will have reading activities and kids will get a free book for participating. For more information about when Reaching Rocks is available, you can go here https://www.efbps.org/reading-rocks.html.