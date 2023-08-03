BILLINGS, Mont. - The summer concert series 'Alive after 5' wrapped on Thursday for the summer of 2023 at McCormick Cafe.

During the summer, different local businesses host at their venue each Thursday, with live music as well as food and drink vendors.

"It's a great event to be a part of," said Curt Grimm, one of the owners of Tiny's Tavern.

"We've been one of the places that's hosted it for years now, and it's always great to see people enjoy themselves."

Business owners and attendees are excited to have been a part of 'Alive after 5' for 2023.

