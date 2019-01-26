The number of suicides among active-duty Marines reached a ten-year high in 2018.

Marine Corps data obtained by CNN showed that there were 57 confirmed and suspected suicides among active duty troops last year.

Another 18 Marines in the Reserve Forces are either confirmed to have committed suicide or their deaths are being investigated as suspected suicides.

Officials are deeply concerned. Many of the cases were young Marines who had not deployed overseas and had not been in combat.

The commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, recently released a message to the corps detailing that included a plea to troubled troops to reconsider any drastic actions.