BILLINGS, Mt: Ice jams are a natural phenomenon that occur every year throughout the Treasure State but the risk it poses to communities along the rivers is a real threat every spring.

David Stamey, Chief of Stillwater County Emergency Services, said that they have steps in place to face potential flooding situations this upcoming weekend and into next week.

“We have already started our planning process for the expectation of we're going to see ice jams. On our main website, we have added a banner at the very top where you can go and get the most current flooding information. We also have a reporting mechanism. So, if they see anything, they can just log onto the website, fill up that information and it comes back to myself," explained Stamey.

He also said that maintaining situational awareness is crucial this spring as temperatures continue to fluctuate.

“We have seen ice jams just a couple of months ago locally in Fishtail and StillwaterCounty. The best tip that I could give is to maintain some good situational awareness. When we know, we are going to have warmer temperatures, expect higher water levels or potential localized flooding. So, just be aware of those low-lying areas, be vigilant and know there are dangers with rising water and potential ice jams,” emphasized Stamey.