BILLINGS, Mont. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that overdose deaths are accelerating during the pandemic. Here in Montana, CEO of the Rimrock Foundation Lenette Kosovich, a drug use treatment center, said they are seeing an uptick in substance abuse during the pandemic.

The CDC said over 81,000 drug overdoses have happened in the U.S. in 12 months, ending in May 2020. According to the CDC, this is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12 month period.

"We heard early on that there would probably be some sort of an uptick in both mental health and substance abuse because the pandemic really lends itself to a lot of isolation," Kosovich said. "We know that addiction is really a lack of connection. When we're asking people to isolate or quarantine, it just really gives a better opportunity to them to go back to those behaviors that may not have been healthy for them in the past."

Kosovich said another mental health counselor was added to keep up with the demand. She also said telehealth services have been an incredible tool during the pandemic.

One trend that Kosovich said they are seeing is an increase in drug-related crime.