Billings, MT- Substance abuse continues to be considered a top problem by law enforcement and public schools in Billings.

Substance Abuse Connect was created five years ago when hospitals, schools and police in Yellowstone County began to notice a serious issue with substance abuse in Billings. So over two hundred community members joined forces to solve this issue. S.A.C aims to reduce drug related crime and addiction. Their Thursday conference highlighted their multiple pilot programs that have decreased rearrests and moved former substance users to stability through housing and therapy programs.

In the past year over one thousand people from Montana were diverted from Jail due to S.A.C programs and one million dollars has been secured for treatments meant to improve the transition from jail, back to the community.

They also focus on prevention at schools and their multiple education initiatives offer education for parents about warning signs and the impacts social media has with substance introduction and abuse.

Superintendent for Billings School District 2, Greg Upham, believes students are a huge part of where this issue stems from and that the first step to overcoming it, is acknowledging it.

"As a community, we have to admit it, we are in some significant issues, it's just a fact. We don't have to stay there, but we have to say it out loud. And then take the appropriate action to do what's needed. We are in a war, there's no doubt about it."

Through S.A.C there has been approximately a 30% decrease since 2017 in high school students who have reported both binge drinking and drinking alcohol in general in the past month.

S.A.C Member and representative for the Rimrock foundation, Lennette Kosovich, backed up what Upham believes.

" This is a community problem, and the only way it's going to be solved is if the community comes together with minds and information and creates a plan that's sustainable for the future."

But S.A.C hopes to be able to intervene, before substance abuse becomes a problem with their community crisis hotline number. People can call 988 at anytime for information, resources or support.

Tracy Nearly, a representative for St. Vincent healthcare adds how pivotal this program is for members of the community.

"We are delighted to have that service now and look forward to watching what a difference that is going to make with that early identification and early resource support for people in crisis."

Moving forward, S.A.C plans to launch a mobile response team. The team aims to have specialized members who are trained to intervene in place of fire and police officers.