Substance Abuse Connect asking for 92K from County Commissioners Board

BILLINGS - The Substance Abuse Connect, a local coalition, is asking Yellowstone County Commissioners for $92,443 to help the sustainability of their program. If granted, the money could trigger a mill levy adjustment.

Rimrock Foundation CEO Lenette Kosovich says the coalition was started three years ago by a group of community leaders wanting to address drug induced crime in Montana. Kosovich says Substance Abuse Connect is focused on treatment, diversion and prevention.

“The group of people who have joined the coalition, the organizations, are already doing some of these services. This is going to help us better coordinate those services, making sure everyone has the information they need to have in order to provide the best care," says Kosovich.

During the proposal meeting Becky Bey, the project manager, said part of the money will be used to help fund expenses for a full time executive director, contractors and a part time communications director.

“A few of the things that we are going to be working on that are the priorities for us as we go forward with the coalition is a mobile crisis unit, where we get out there really meeting people where they're at and helping them work through the issues that they’re having at the time," says Kosovich.

The county first partnered with the Substance Abuse Connect program in 2017, and as a member of the executive committee, each member must fulfill the $10,000 member commitment. The other $80,000 will be used to help strengthen the program's infrastructure.

We’ll continue to look into the work of the coalition and provide you the details. No action was taken during today’s meeting, but the commissioners board plans to discuss it again at a later date.

