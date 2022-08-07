BILLINGS, MT- Walmart on the west end of Billings and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools hosted an event at the Walmart parking lot this weekend.

"Stuff the Bus" is designed so local business owners and community members could volunteer and help give back with donations of nonperishable foods for school lunches, and for new school supplies as summer is almost over.

"We think it's important to make sure they have the supplies they need, the support they need, and just to show that we care," said Clark Hodges, a local business owner and volunteer at the event.

"Anything we can do for our kids in the community makes it all worth it in the end."

Teachers that volunteered said that they have to come up with the expenses to help their students get the correct supplies.

"I probably spend a thousand dollars a year on supplies myself," said Christy Morse, a volunteer and a middle school teacher in Hardin.

"Things like backpacks, notebooks, and pencils are the basics that kids always need and never have."

This year marks the first year of the event, and Walmart and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools are planning to have another one next year, before the new school season starts.