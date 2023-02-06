BILLINGS, Mt: While investments from bigger corporations are great for overall economic growth in the Treasure State, studies show small - locally owned businesses make a greater contribution to the local economy.

According to a study done by Civics Economics Survey of Independent Businesses, local retailers return a total of 52 percent of their revenue to the local economy compared to just 14 percent of big corporation retailers.

When it comes to restaurants, we see an even bigger difference as local restaurants recirculate an average of 79 percent of their revenue locally compared to just 30 percent for the chain eateries.

When it comes to dollar-to-dollar spending, researchers found that every $100 spent at a local owned business contributes an additional $58 to the local economy. By comparison, a chain store yields only $33 in local economic impact.

Considering this data, a local gym here in billings, Fit 406 Bootcamp, has seen some competition from big national chains.

Maxie Jacobs who was a stay-at-home mom decided to open this gym to bring her passion for fitness and local community together.

She says local businesses make each client feel valuable by giving them one-on-one attention.

“A lot of people have said you have no idea how much this helps a lot with my mental health. You getting that one on one with somebody where you are able to correct their form, make sure that they are doing the exercise correctly and there is less injury whereas if you are going to do those go to those other gyms, they have much larger groups and they just can’t give you that focus and attention,” explained Jacobs.

In fact, her gym members also feel more comfortable and valuable because of the personal aspect her locally owned gym provides to its members.

“I love the personal aspect to it. You get a personal relationship with your trainer so they start knowing the things that maybe you need to work on or if you have some sort of injury, they remember that. They know you on a personal basis compared to sometimes big gyms where the classes are huge and trainers are changing all the time,” emphasized Katie Winden.