Students participate in distracted driving course at Billings Central

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings Central High School students gathered today for a distracted driving course put on by St. Vincent Trauma Outreach Education and Injury Prevention.

Cameron Brackenridge, a freshman at Billings Central High School participated in the course.

"Texting and driving and drunk driving is something that you really should not ever be able to do," says freshman Cameron Brackenridge.

Students drove through a cone course in a golf cart first -- with no distractions, second -- with a cell phone, and third -- with goggles to simulate drunk driving.

"This program is designed to help new drivers especially to identify the hazards that are associated by allowing certain distractions into their lives such as a cell phone, the radio, and then we also work with drunk goggles," says Eric Fischer of St. Vincent Health.

Fischer says texting and driving not only takes the drivers eyes off the road, but it can also reduce a driver's cognitive capabilities by 50%. While driving intoxicated, drivers can tend to veer towards the left, sometimes into oncoming traffic.

"Hopefully we drive some lessons home for people and at the end of the day they get to make their mistakes here instead of out on the roads," concludes Fischer.