BILLINGS, Mont. - Two students at MSUB are hiking the Oregon Coast Trail to raise money for the Veterans Navigation Network in Billings, calling it a "Walk of Honor."

"We wanted to find a way to raise money that was unique, and also was a significant challenge for us," said Kaidyn Harris, a student at MSUB.

"It's been a challenge. I'm glad we have open communication and are able to do this together," said Jo Sevier, another student at MSUB also on the hike.

Sevier and Harris began their hike a few days ago, and spoke on Wednesday about how their hike is going so far.

We will follow up with both Sevier and Harris when they return to Billings.

Donations can be made at Veterans Navigation Network.