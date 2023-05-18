...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for all Montana counties, in effect until 900am
5/19/2023, due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke.
This alert will be updated again at 900am 5/19/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards, and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 900am Thursday, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus,
Columbia Falls, Condon, Cut Bank, and Heart Butte are Unhealthy.
As of 900am, Particulate levels in Eureka, Helena, Lewistown, Libby,
Sidney, Superior, Thompson Falls, and Trout Creek are Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups.
As of 900am, Particulate levels in Arlee, Billings, Bozeman, Butte,
Clearwater, Drummond, Great Falls, Lincoln, Lolo, Malta, Missoula,
Philipsburg, Potomac, Rainy Lake, Rock Creek, Seeley Lake,
Stevensville, White Sulphur Springs are Moderate.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us