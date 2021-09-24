CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Students at Crow Agency Public Schools learned about Crow heritage as part of American Indian Heritage Day (Sept. 24).

Crow Agency Public Schools Principal Jason Cummins said they've had lessons and activities all week on Crow heritage. Students have learned about things like the Indian Relay, horse culture and care, and parade regalia. They've also learned about their culture and clan.

Fifth graders in the dual language immersion program shared what they've learned this week:

"We've been doing Crow Fair for 100 years," Caison Cummins said.

"My teacher kept saying when the buffalos were here hundreds of years ago, when the Indians first saw them, they said it was like Walmart," Danger Black Eagle said. "They had all types of stuff you could use. You could use the bones as tools, like knives. You could use the buffalo hide as teepees and stuff. There was one part where you could use it like a water bottle, whenever you get thirsty, you can drink out of it."

"We were just learning about horses and stuff," Justin Hugs said. "You have to take care of your horses."

"I learned about Indian Relay, that we have to take care of our horses and follow our dreams," Issitchiio Bird said.