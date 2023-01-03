BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure fire Monday morning killed several animals and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home on Boulder Avenue, the Billings Fire Department (BFD) reports.

Deputy Fire Marshall Andrew McLain says no injuries are reported, but the building was occupied by three people at the time of the fire.

The fire significantly damaged a downstairs bedroom, and heat moderately damaged the rest of the basement, according to a release from BFD.

Upstairs got heavy smoke and minor heat damages.

Damages are estimated at $200,000 in total.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.