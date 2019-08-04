Structure fire burns vehicle restoration shop north of Billings

KULR (Billings)- Fire personnel and law enforcement are investigating a building fire at a vehicle restoration shop north of Billings.

The fire is located in a subdivision off Bitterroot Dr. on Polo Ln.

According to Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department Chief Phil Ehlers, one of the property owners was inside the building working on a truck, when it caught on fire.

The property owner used a Bobcat to push the truck out of the building, and when he did, the garage door caught on fire, causing the rest of the building to go up in flames.

Nobody was injured as a result of this fire and nobody was inside the building as the fire grew.

The initial call came into authorities at 11:22AM Sunday.

Chief Ehlers said mutual aid from Billings Fire was requested to help control a small grass fire that was started near the area after a piece of foam caught on fire and blew into the grass. That grass fire was quickly put out.

Neighbors say that two recently restored pickups were destroyed in the fire.

An investigation is ongoing. Check back for details.