Strong winds cause severe damage to local business in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Mont. -- Just a few blocks from West Park Street in Livingston lies Gray's General Store, or at least what is left of it.

Gray's General Store served as a place where one could grab a bite to eat, find some clothes or ordinary household items. Sunday's strong winds however wrecked havoc on the store, causing owner Kristin Wachob to close its doors after being open for less than two months.

"It ripped off the roof, like literally took it and sandwiched it almost in half. There was insulation blown over all of the clothing we had, and all over the inventory so a lot of the inventory that has insulation on it that can't just be wiped down can't be sold," says Wachob.

The damage to the store is just the beginning of Kristin's troubles, as she says an insurance agent cannot make it out to her store for up to two weeks. In addition, Kristin says she must empty the entire store, which creates yet another problem. "Immediately we're looking for a storage pod or something where we can put all of our current inventory. We also have a huge inventory lot coming this week so we have to figure out where to put all of that."

During these difficult times we continue to see those in our community step up and lend a helping hand to fellow neighbors, and this instance is no different. "We've had a lot of support and offers to help, and of course I have wonderful support immediately around me, my friends and family," says Wachob. "Near strangers came and spent their whole day helping to put a temporary cover on and that's also been overwhelming in the best way possible."

There is a fundraiser that can be accessed via Facebook, you can find the fundraiser by clicking here.