Strangers flood Navy veteran's funeral after no one shows up

Strangers turnout in numbers for the funeral of Navy veteran Eileen Robichaud in massachusetts.

The public was invited to attend the funeral service for the Korean war veteran who died two weeks ago, leaving behind no immediate family.

She was an only child, never married and never had kids.

Based on the traffic to get to the cemetery in Methuen, you'd think this was a service for someone who knew everyone.

But Eileen Robichaud almost had no one at her funeral.

Funeral home director Aaron Mizen out out the call for the public to show up, he never thought this many actually would.

An army of strangers coming from all over to pay tribute to the 84-year-old who served in Korea.

Inside the urn, someone they had never met.

Also there, her only living family, cousins they tracked down from across the country.

A somber salute and full military honors.

Her final resting place is right next to her father, and among the things the public left for her is flag the city of Methuen will replace every year.