BIILINGS, Mont. -- A woman on the south-side of billings is thankful after her son refused to get into a car with people, he didn't know.

It's a good reminder to educate your kids about talking to strangers, or getting in the car of someone they don't know.

Wednesday evening Selinda Todd, tells us while her 5-year-old son was riding his bike on the sidewalk –was almost coerced into a car with people he did not know. The young boy told the stranger in the passenger seat that she was not family and he quickly rode away.

In this ring video from a neighbor, Todd says you can see the car pull up and open the door, and a woman on the passenger side wave to the young boy.

A neighbor, Danny Bryan lives in the house on the corner says he heard the woman say, you're so cute I could just keep you.

He says, he yelled for them to leave the boy alone and he drove away.

“I saw the reaction of the boy – that he didn’t know her and so I stood up and then she says come here I got something for you – she kept waving him on then she says you’re so cute I could just keep you. And I started – that when I got up and started walking towards the fence and she noticed me and my daughter was standing behind me she was watching as well and she noticed that I was coming and she closed her door really quick and she took off down the street which I thought was very scary because that boy took off as fast as he could back home.” says Danny

Todd says she teaches her kids the importance of not talking to strangers.

And adds, she is close to her neighbors so she feels comfortable letting her kids ride their bikes around the neighborhood, but now, she's not sure that’s safe.

Todd says, “I've Been letting them ride their back and forth on that sidewalk for years – right in front of my house in the middle of the block – its not very far to get to the corner. I've been letting them ride their bike for the last couple of years with us out there. So, it's really sad that would happen pretty much right in front of our house.”

Todd is shaken up at the thought of someone attempting to take her son, and says behavior like this is a serious public safety issue the community should be taking seriously.