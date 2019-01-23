YCSO Arby's Traffic Stop

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office photo from scene of traffic stop of stolen vehicle in Arby's drive through.

 Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office were able to recover a stolen vehicle Wednesday Morning.

According to a post on Facebook deputies spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver decided to go through the Arby's drive-through. 

Little did the driver know, there were two more patrol vehicles just around the bend.

Rather than giving up the driver decided to ram those vehicles before coming to a stop.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says thankfully everyone involved is okay. The patrol vehicles sustained minor damage. 

The post doesn't identify at which Arby's this happened, but the picture resembles the drive-through at the Town Pump gas station off of Highway 87.

KULR-8 has a call into the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office for more information.

