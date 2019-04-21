A vehicle rollover on Hwy. 87 E. near mile marker 21, just outside of Big Horn County, has sent one individual to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings with life threatening injuries.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua French, the vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade, was reported stolen Sunday (4/21) afternoon by the Billings Police Department.

There was one female driver in the vehicle with no passengers and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this rollover.

Trooper French adds that the driver swerved off of the right hand side of the road and was ejected from the vehicle. The injuries to the driver are life threatening.