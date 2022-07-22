UPDATE, JULY 23

An ambulance that was stolen from Ashland was located in the Lame Deer area Saturday.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office says the ambulance is in “ok” shape and that the backup ambulance is in service while the stolen one is being processed for theft.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs helped retrieve the ambulance and an investigation is ongoing.

ASHLAND, Mont. - The public is being asked to be on the lookout for an Ashland ambulance that was stolen sometime between midnight to 4:15 a.m. Friday.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said they are working alongside the Ashland quick response unit crew to find the ambulance.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCSO at 406-346-2715.

RCSO advised to not approach the ambulance if it is located, instead call 9-1-1 or the sheriff's office immediately.