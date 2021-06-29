BILLINGS - The Billings Clinic Foundation announced in a release Tuesday that Stockman Bank will match donations up to $50,000 to support the clinic's neonatal intensive care unite (NICU).

This matching additional gift to the Billings Clinic Foundation will go toward the ongoing $3.5 million capital campaign for the construction of a new NICU at Billings Clinic.

“Making sure our region’s tiniest patients and their families get the care they need is incredibly important,” Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank, said. “That’s why we’re providing this dollar-for-dollar match. It makes support from the community go twice as far, and that translates into helping families and patients even more.”

Funds raised through the campaign will help build a new NICU at Billings Clinic in order to create a greatly improved patient and family experience, bring in natural lighting to promote healing, enhance patient and family privacy, create dedicated family space for overnight stays with a private restroom, outfit the NICU with updated technology and equipment and build dedicated space for supplies and equipment.

The Billings Clinic NICU opened 22 years ago and since then technology and the delivery of care have changed dramatically. One of the biggest changes over the years has been the increasing integration of families into the care of their babies.

There is evidence that parents are critically important to a baby’s wellbeing while in the NICU and when they are present, the outcomes are improved, costs are reduced and there is greater parent and staff satisfaction.

The clinic says infants cared for today are more unstable and critically ill than in years past. The smallest among them stay for an average of 90 to 100 days and 25 percent of the babies come to Billings Clinic through the transport of its highly trained MedFlight team.

Stockman Bank will match donations through July 31. Matching contributions can be made online, via mail or by phone.

To have a gift matched, simply make a donation online at www.billingsclinicfoundation.com or call the Billings Clinic Foundation office (406) 657-4670.

Gifts can also be mailed to Billings Clinic Foundation, at 2917 Tenth Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101. Be sure to indicate your gift is for the NICU campaign.